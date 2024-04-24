Gojek & ComfortDelGro will cover each other’s unfulfilled bookings from 29 April, shorter wait for rides

Gojek & ComfortDelGro team up to fulfil each other’s bookings

Ride-hailing company Gojek will be working together with Singapore’s largest taxi operator ComfortDelGro to provide faster rides across the country.

Starting next Monday (29 April), ComfortDelGro taxi drivers will be able to accept unfulfilled GoCar rides from Gojek.

The two companies announced their partnership in November 2023.

GoCar users able to book ComfortDelGro taxis

Gojek unveiled details of its ride-hailing collaboration with ComfortDelGro on Tuesday (23 April).

Under this new partnership, Gojek users’ booking requests will be simultaneously directed to both GoCar drivers and ComfortDelGro taxi drivers, expanding options for passengers.

If a Gojek user is matched with a ComfortDelGro taxi, the driver’s profile will display a taxi icon, along with their vehicle type and plate number.

According to Gojek, this collaboration won’t impact ride prices.

Users will only pay the fee shown on the app unless a metered GoTaxi ride is booked.

However, all additional fees applicable to a GoCar ride will still apply to GoTaxi rides.

To commemorate the partnership, Gojek is offering a promotion where passengers can get ride discounts of up to S$8 with the code <YE$>.

Partnership aims to combat wait times

In a joint press release, Gojek Singapore General Manager Mr Lien Choong Luen affirmed that the partnership will benefit both drivers and passengers.

“With this partnership, drivers will be able to see higher demand and improved earnings, while commuters can look forward to greater availability of rides with shorter waiting times, making this partnership a win for everyone,” he stated.

Given that ComfortDelGro taxi drivers operate on a two-shift model, the partnership will ensure a steady stream of rides throughout the day.

Both companies have also said that they are committed to exploring further collaboration avenues.

This includes considering the adoption of electric vehicles and exploring additional revenue streams such as insurance, driver training, and vehicle maintenance.

Featured image adapted from Bali Kit and ComfortDelGro Taxi on Facebook.