Drivers in Kallang argue after one honks at other for not seeing oncoming car while leaving lot

Drivers argue after one honks & another points middle finger along Hamilton Road in Kallang

A confrontation between two drivers along Hamilton Road in Kallang recently sparked intense debate online as to who was to blame.

Footage of the incident on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page showed the driver of a Honda Shuttle exiting his vehicle to confront the dashcam vehicle driver.

While the latter painted himself as the victim, social media users pointed out that he may have provoked the confrontation, especially since he admitted to pointing a middle finger at the other driver.

Drivers get into heated confrontation in Kallang

According to SGRV, the incident occurred along Hamilton Road in Kallang at 7.30pm on Saturday (4 May).

Quoting the dashcam vehicle driver, the caption stated that the Honda Shuttle driver “sounded his horn aggressively” while the camcar driver was “slowly inching out” from the parking lot.

The latter claimed he was driving out slowly as he could not see the oncoming traffic from the left.

“I wasn’t happy as I stopped my car way before he was even near. I felt his horn and stare down was unnecessary so I pointed my middle finger at him,” the camcar driver admitted.

Seeing this, the Honda Shuttle driver stormed out of his car to confront the camcar driver.

In the clip, the former audibly asked his wife to “take [a] video” and note the camcar’s licence plate number.

Meanwhile, the camcar driver did not leave his vehicle. He stayed put even as the other driver yelled at him in Hokkien before returning to his car with his partner, still visibly agitated.

Facebook users say camcar driver provoked the dispute

Facebook users who came across the video did not seem to buy the camcar driver’s story, with many highlighting that he admitted to pointing his middle finger.

Another told the driver not to “act victim” after pointing the middle finger instead of trying to defuse the situation.

Someone else pointed out that the one who recorded the video should have given way in the first place, as the other car was driving straight while he was turning out.

