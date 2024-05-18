‘Are you her lover?!’: Thai delivery rider gets grilled by customer’s jealous partner

Thai delivery patiently answers questions from customer’s partner

Understandably, food delivery riders can choose to inform customers when their food has arrived.

However, repeatedly calling a customer who fails to answer might lead to a misunderstanding — as shown by one case in Thailand.

A video posted on TikTok captured an incident where a Thai delivery rider was accused of being a woman’s lover.

Delivery rider gets mistaken for customer’s lover

The Grab delivery rider, Bas, posted a 45-second TikTok video of the conversation between him and his customer’s partner.

The phone call opens with the partner demanding to know why Bas keeps calling the number.

“Are you my wife’s lover?” asks the man on the other line.

Despite Bas’ continuous denial, the agitated man refused to believe him and said:

You’ve been calling many times. Who are you then if not a lover?

After a few more rounds of back and forth, Bas clarified that he was a Grab rider delivering the woman’s order.

The man could be heard confirming this with his partner and changed his tone once he did so.

Some netizens jokingly say woman must cheat on boyfriend often

The TikTok video of the interaction has garnered over a million views with over a thousand comments.

One netizen speculated that the boyfriend must have caught his partner cheating on him many times before.

Another TikTok user jokingly suggested for the boyfriend to tell his partner not to order food often so that she wouldn’t get calls.

Meanwhile, one commenter noted that this situation could also happen to other riders.

He then stated that he would prefer to receive an apology in the form of tips, considering the series of swear words thrown at the rider.

