Lawrence Wong holds first Cabinet meeting as PM, commemorates moment with group photo

Lawrence Wong shares photo from first Cabinet meeting as PM

Singapore’s newly minted Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong has officially begun his tenure in the country’s top job.

At exactly 6pm on Thursday (16 May), he took to his social media pages to share a sneak peek into his first day in the role.

In his post, PM Wong shared a picture from his new workstation, as well as a group photo of his first Cabinet meeting.

This comes a day after his swearing-in ceremony as Singapore’s fourth PM on Wednesday (15 May).

Lawrence Wong holds Cabinet meeting on his first day as Prime Minister

In his post, PM Wong disclosed that he held his first Cabinet meeting in the afternoon of 16 May, his first day as Singapore’s premier.

He wrote: “We have a full agenda ahead. Look forward to working with all of you to take Singapore forward in our next phase.”

Accompanying his post were two photographs of his first day on the job.

The first picture was a shot of him at his desk, attentively going through some paperwork.

The second picture was a group photograph of all his Cabinet ministers at the meeting.

Notably, his predecessor, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, as well as Deputy Prime Ministers Heng Swee Keat and Gan Kim Yong were present at the huddle.

Officially became Prime Minister of Singapore on 15 May

The leadership transition formally took place yesterday (15 May), where PM Wong took an oath of office during his swearing-in ceremony.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon presided over the formalities.

The ceremony saw the attendance of his wife, Loo Tze Lui. The outgoing PM Lee, Singapore’s ministers, business leaders, athletes, and other esteemed guests were also present.

In his inaugural speech, PM Wong highlighted Singapore’s resilient and united spirit through many challenges over the years. He also promised to serve the country “with all his heart”.

Featured image adapted from MCI/Lim Sin Thai via Lawrence Wong on Facebook.