53-year-old male cyclist dies after accident with lorry in Woodlands, minutes away from home

Cyclist dies following accident with lorry & another pedestrian in Woodlands

A 53-year-old male cyclist lost his life after an accident in Woodlands involving a lorry and another pedestrian on Tuesday (11 June) morning.

His wife only found out about his critical condition when she called to check on his whereabouts after he did not show up to work that morning.

Alas, by the time she reached the hospital with their family, it was too late.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accident occurred at around 6.35am on 11 June, near Woodlands Avenue 9.

The deceased is 53-year-old Wang Baohai (transliterated from Mandarin), and he works at a food manufacturing factory in Senoko with his wife, who he shares a daughter and a son with.

The daughter, 28-year-old interior designer Ms Wang Jingyi (transliterated from Mandarin), told Shin Min that her parents usually cycle to work, and her father has a habit of leaving the house before her mother does.

Ms Wang also disclosed that the site of the accident was merely 10 minutes away from their home.

“On that day, my mother left the house at around 8am. When she passed by the site, she noticed a bicycle lying on the ground, with its basket broken and items strewn all over,”she explained.

“She felt something was wrong so she called to check on him. The hospital staff answered and informed my mother that he was in critical condition.”

The mother then hurriedly informed the rest of the family and rushed to the hospital. But, before they could reach the hospital, they received news that he had passed away.

“Everyday, my father would kiss my mother before leaving, telling her that he will see her at work,” Ms Wang added. “No one expected that he would not see her again.”

Lorry driver arrested, police investigating accident

Responding to queries from Shin Min, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that it received an alert regarding the accident at around 6.35am.

It added that it subsequently conveyed two persons to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Additionally, police confirmed with the paper that the accident involved a lorry, a 53-year-old male cyclist, and a 24-year-old female pedestrian.

They said that the cyclist and the pedestrian was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, with the former subsequently succumbing to his injuries.

Officers have also arrested the 69-year-old male lorry driver for causing death through dangerous driving.

Police investigations are ongoing.

