HDB issues S$300 monthly rental vouchers to families waiting for BTO flats to be completed

Rental vouchers of S$300 a month to support families awaiting BTO flats

Eligible families who are renting a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat or bedroom from the open market while awaiting the completion of their Build-To-Order (BTO) flats can now apply for vouchers amounting to S$300 a month to help defray rental costs.

This initiative under the Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme (PPHS) will run from July 2024 to June 2025.

In order to qualify for the scheme, families must have already met the existing PPHS conditions, which include having booked an uncompleted flat from HDB’s sales exercises and a household income of S$7,000 and below.

Prior to applying, applicants must also ensure that their landlord has registered their tenancy with HDB, and that they have updated their NRIC address to the rental house’s address.

Eligible families can receive up to S$3,600 in rental vouchers under the scheme

According to HDB, the PPHS (Open Market) Voucher Scheme will assist families who require more support to defray the cost of renting while waiting for their BTO flats.

It is a “temporary bridging measure to support eligible families who rent HDB flats or bedrooms in the open market, while awaiting the completion of their new flats”.

Under the scheme, eligible families will receive S$300 per month for complete months of tenancy that start between 1 July 2024 and 30 June 2025.

This means that they will receive up to S$3,600 if they qualify for the full year of support.

Applications will open on 1 July, submit by 31 Aug for full-year support

Applications for the scheme will open on 1 July via the HDB InfoWeb.

Those who wish to receive the full year’s worth of support must ensure that their tenancies start on or before 31 July, and that they submit their applications by 31 Aug.

However, those who wish to receive support for any given month within the duration of the scheme must submit their applications by the end of the following month.

Families who are renting from immediate family members or close relatives will not be eligible for the PPHS Voucher.

Successful applicants will receive their voucher on a reimbursement basis via PayNow-NRIC in separate tranches.

Each reimbursement tranche will include up to six months of support, and they can expect to receive their first tranche about seven months from the application date.

