Van crashes into 7 vehicles at Ang Mo Kio carpark, driver arrested for drink driving

Parked vehicles at Ang Mo Kio carpark sustain damage after being hit by van

Multiple cars parked at an HDB carpark in Ang Mo Kio sustained varying degrees of damages when they were hit by a van in the middle of the night.

Footage of the incident posted by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook showed the white van barrelling through the carpark.

Van knocks car to the side in Ang Mo Kio carpark

In the clip, which had a timestamp of 12.43am on Saturday (12 April), the van hit a stationary blue car in the carpark.

This caused the car to be knocked to the side.

Long bangs could then be heard as the van hit other cars off-camera, triggering horns and car alarms.

7 cars sustain various damages

The aftermath was depicted in a TikTok video posted on Saturday that showed all the cars that had been hit.

The back of a white car caved in, with its rear window smashed.

One of the headlights of a silver sport-utility vehicle had been damaged.

A red car had dents and scratches in front, while the blue car seen in the other clips was severely damaged, with its hood cover folded up.

A trail of debris was left on the carpark, leading to the white van farther up, which was also damaged.

Elsewhere, a red Toyota suffered a dented bumper.

A silver car had its entire left headlight dislodged.

A man could be heard saying that seven cars in total had been damaged.

69-year-old van driver arrested

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at about 12.45am on 12 April.

It took place at Block 218 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, and involved a van and seven parked vehicles.

A 69-year-old male van driver was arrested for drink driving, SPF added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from @jamwang2709 on TikTok