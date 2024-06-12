Shanti Pereira announces engagement to former national sprinter Tan Zong Yang

Shanti Pereira & Tan Zong Yang announces engagement

The Sprint Queen is officially off the ‘market’.

On Wednesday (12 June), Singaporean athlete Shanti Pereira announced her engagement to lawyer and former national sprinter Tan Zong Yang — the pair have been dating for three years.

The proposal took place in Europe where Pereira was training for the upcoming Olympics.

Shanti Pereira shares pictures from engagement to Tan Zong Yang in Stockholm

According to the captions of Pereira’s post, Tan popped the question on Sunday (9 June) in Stockholm, Sweden.

Pereira wrote: “Cheers to your 30th, 3 years together, and to the rest of our lives!!!!!!!!”

Back in 2022, she shared with Her World that they started dating in 2021, after being friends for four years.

Three photographs from the engagement accompanied the post.

The first image depicts the pair kissing while Pereira holds a bouquet bearing a heart between their names.

In the second image, she shows off her engagement ring and flowers while Tan holds her hand.

The final picture shows a beaming Tan on his knee, presumably asking the all-important question.

Singapore’s Sprint Queen has been training in Europe ahead of Paris Olympics

This heartwarming moment came while Pereira — who won Sportswoman of the Year at the Singapore Sports Awards earlier this month — was training in Europe ahead of the Paris Olympics in July.

She has been in Sweden since late May, following a six-week recovery period in Singapore after sustaining a leg injury back in April.

The injury meant that she had to pull out of several competitions, such as the 84th Singapore Open Track & Field Championships and the Diamond League competition in Xiamen and Shanghai.

Featured image adapted from @v_shantipereira on Instagram.