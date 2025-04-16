Muslim woman in M’sia orders chicken rice, gets delivered roasted pork instead

Muslim woman in Malaysia gets delivered roasted pork after ordering chicken rice

A Muslim woman in Malaysia received a shocking surprise when her food order for chicken rice turned out to be roasted pork rice instead — a dish that is obviously non-halal.

Thankfully, she spotted the mistake just in time before consuming the meal.

Ordered chicken rice, received roasted pork instead

TikTok user @nuradelina.lyn shared the unsettling experience in an 18-second clip on Tuesday (15 April), capturing the exact moment she realised something was very wrong with her order.

Screenshots in her video show that she had selected two packets of roasted chicken rice and one curry noodle for her family’s meal through a food delivery app.

However, when the food arrived, she was horrified to find chunks of roasted pork resting atop a bed of rice.

The caption in the video read, “Order 2 packs of chicken rice but received 3 packs and 2 bowls of noodle soup.”

Quickly returned food to delivery rider

Midway through the video, she could be seen returning the food to someone at her door — presumably the delivery rider.

In the comments, she clarified that she didn’t blame the eatery for the mistake.

Instead, she took full responsibility for not double-checking her order upon receiving it, especially under time pressure while caring for her kids.

Netizens divided on who’s at fault

The video has since garnered significant attention, attracting a wave of mixed reactions from netizens.

One commenter, who identified themselves as a delivery rider, shared that they always make it a point to notify Muslim customers if a restaurant is non-halal.

Another user criticised the OP for ordering from a pork-serving restaurant in the first place, advising her to only patronise halal-certified eateries.

In response, the OP explained that she was in a rush and didn’t have time to double-check.

“I returned the food to the rider. Money can be earned again,” she added.

One user pointed out that the OP was fortunate to have noticed the pork before eating as it can sometimes be hard to distinguish pork from chicken in meals.

Featured image adapted from @nuradelina.lyn on TikTok.