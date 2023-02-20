PLQ Eatery With ‘No Pork Lard’ Sign Actually Serves Pork, Poster Taken Down After Drawing Flak

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Peranakan Restaurant In PLQ With ‘No Pork Lard’ Sign Serves Pork

On Friday (17 Feb) evening, a TikToker was considering dining at a Peranakan restaurant at Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) Mall with her Muslim friend.

Outside the restaurant was a sign that said ‘No Pork Lard’, which they took to mean ‘no pork, no lard’. However, her friend later noticed that there was, in fact, pork on the menu.

The video generated debate among netizens, who said that looking out for the halal-certified sign when dining is the safest way for Muslims.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker shared that the restaurant had since taken down the misleading sign.

TikToker claims ‘no pork lard’ sign at PLQ Peranakan restaurant is misleading

Speaking to MS News, the TikToker, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she and her Muslim friend were thinking of having dinner at Tingkat PeraMakan at about 7.30pm on Friday (17 Feb).

After seeing the ‘No Pork Lard’ sign below the restaurant’s menu, they considered dining there.

Just as they were walking into the restaurant, her friend saw that there were options to order pork on the menu.

Finding it contradictory to the signage, the TikToker recorded a video about it.

In the video, she wrote that they “almost got cheated” and warned Muslim friends not to overlook things based on the signage.

She shared that they did not confront the management about the issue as they didn’t want potential conflicts.

Netizens say it’s best to look out for halal certification

The TikToker’s video soon went viral, garnering over 14,000 views. In the comments sections, netizens debated if the sign was indeed misleading.

Some shared that ‘no pork lard’ does not necessarily mean no pork.

Other netizens were thankful for the TikToker raising awareness about the matter.

Ultimately, this netizen shared that it is best for Muslims to look for the official halal certificate from the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) before dining at a place.

The TikToker told MS News that although she could see where many of the comments were coming from, she felt that many Muslims might be misled when they read the sign.

To her, the way the sign was arranged could also be interpreted as ‘no pork, no lard’.

Sign taken down the following day

The following day, on Sunday (19 Feb), the TikToker returned to the Tingkat PeraMakan outlet at PLQ Mall and found that the sign had been removed.

She shared this information in a follow-up TikTok video.

To her, this validated her point that the sign was indeed misleading.

MS News has reached out to Tingkat PeraMakan for comment, but they have yet to respond.

