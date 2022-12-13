Uncle Sells Cute Pouches With Patches At PLQ Mall, TikTok Users Promise To Support Him

Uncle Sells Cute Pouches With Patches At PLQ Mall Till 25 Dec

Every artist and expert craftsman hopes that their goods would sell well, but unfortunately, that isn’t always the case.

Recently, after seeing cute pouches being sold at a kiosk in Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) Mall, a TikToker filmed herself purchasing one.

With so many patches to choose from, she decided to embellish her pouch with one of Sanrio character My Melody.

Aside from buying the pouch, she learned that the uncle’s business had not been the best lately.

Wanting to see his fortunes turn around, the TikTok community promised to support him in the comments section.

TikToker shows how she customised her cute pouch at PLQ

On 11 Dec, TikTok user @genevievesjy shared a 30-second video of her buying a cute customised pouch from a stall in PLQ Mall.

@genevievesjy the sanrio patches are actually really cute and only $2 each!!! pls support the uncle at PLQ level 1 if you can🥹 ♬ original sound – gen🍒 – gen🍒

In the video, she shared that she came across a cart that sold small customisable drawstring bags and pouches.

She then panned over to the selection of patches that customers can choose from, including iconic characters from franchises like Sanrio, Snoopy, and Pokemon.

The OP opted for a small drawstring pouch but added that there are larger options, such as a sling bag for those needing a little more space for their stuff.

Uncle sells cute pouches till Christmas day

Taking the chance to speak to the uncle running the cart, the OP learned that he only earns “a few cents” on some days.

With her combination of a small drawstring pouch and patch coming up to S$8, the OP then called on the TikTok community to support the uncle’s pop-up stall.

She added that the cart will be there till 25 Dec, which means that the pouches will make for great Christmas gifts.

TikTok community promises to support uncle’s cute pouch cart

And the TikTok community certainly did not disappoint. Coming out in full force with their support, many of them said that they’ve either already bought a pouch or are planning to do so.

The OP also pinpointed the cart’s location, saying it’s on the first floor of PLQ Mall alongside other carts.

In an update, she commented that the uncle has been busy enjoying good business since her video went up.

She also took the chance to promote her friend’s crystal business, thanked everyone for their support, and asked everyone to check out the other carts as well.

Cute gifts for upcoming Christmas celebrations

We don’t always need to get huge and lavish gifts for our friends and family — sometimes, we can also get them something small and thoughtful during this season of giving.

And besides, you can never have too many extra pouches lying around.

Since you can customise the pouches as well, your gift recipient will be able to see the thought that you put into their present too.

Featured image adapted from @genevievesjy on TikTok.