Police Officers Chase Man As He Sprints Across Ang Mo Kio Junction, Eventually Arrest Him

Police Chase Man In Ang Mo Kio After Confrontation On Busy Road

We don’t often get to see a glimpse of the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in action.

However, late last night (9 June), a man in Ang Mo Kio (AMK) gave residents in the area a free show after his antics got several police officers chasing after him.

A video uploaded onto TikTok showed him arguing with police officers while standing in the middle of a fairly busy road.

After a minute of futile conversations and with reinforcements arriving on the scene, the man made a run for it.

He bolted into oncoming traffic as police officers took off after him.

Man argues with police & holds up traffic on Ang Mo Kio road

The nearly three-minute-long clip of the standoff, which garnered over 300,000 views, came with a caption saying, “Was about to [switch] on my show while eating but this is better”.

Indeed, the situation seemed intense from the beginning, as the video started with the man backpedalling while seven police officers slowly walked towards him in the middle of a road in AMK.

The man was audibly frustrated, shouting and gesturing aggressively as officers tried to calm him down.

Although unintelligible, the OP wrote in the caption that the man mentioned something along the lines of, “Why would a criminal run just to get caught again”.

Police give chase after man sprints off

His antics held up traffic along that stretch of road in AMK, as footage showed vehicles approaching the scene coming to a stop.

In the distance, flashing emergency lights from reinforcement vehicles indicated that more help was coming.

The confrontation appeared to go on for a minute or so, without any resolution in sight as both parties remained far apart.

Seemingly at an impasse, the police officers began to creep forward, prompting the man to look around till he saw a police vehicle pulling up close to him.

Perhaps fearing that he would get surrounded, he glanced over his shoulders quickly before sprinting across a nearby junction.

The man ran into oncoming traffic, likely in hopes that the police wouldn’t follow him.

The video ended with him seemingly running into the distance, leaving the police officers behind.

But his escape was not meant to be. Another video showed the police catching up and arresting him that same night.

@nurulsafaah888 sekedar ambil vedeo aja ketika saya balik kerja malam kira2 pkl 10 lebih <*>tak tau apa yg terjadi tiba2 dengar suara bising Dan banyak police tangkap orang>**> ♬ original sound – NR – NR

At the time of writing, it remains unclear what led to the standoff and why police were after the man.

MS News has reached out to Ang Mo Kio Police Division for comments on the matter. We will update the article accordingly if they get back.

