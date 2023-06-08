3 Passers-By Help Police Officers Subdue Aggressive Man In Yishun, Hailed As Neighbourhood Heroes

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Passers-By In Yishun Help Police Officers Subdue Aggressive Man

There’s been a long-running joke that the strangest occurrences always happen in Yishun.

For this recent incident that made headlines, though, things are slightly more wholesome for a change.

On Tuesday (6 June), three brave passers-by stepped in to help police officers trying to subdue an aggressive man.

The video made rounds on social media with many applauding the wholesome display of neighbourly spirit.

Aggressive man resisted police assistance along Yishun Ave 9

The TikTok video first featured two police officers attempting to subdue a staggering man along Yishun Avenue 9.

They were having trouble as the man resisted their advances, even when police batons were used.

Just then, a man in white heroically jogged onto the scene and jumped onto the latter in an attempt to take him down.

Even after falling on his arm, the uncle continued using his arms and legs to hold the other man down.

The OP’s husband and brother-in-law then jumped into action, taking the initiative to help subdue the man as he was “super aggressive”.

In another video by a different TikTok user, @joycechoy99, the two can be seen quickly running over to help pin the man onto the ground so officers could put him in handcuffs.

After the job was done, the uncle in white even helped to pick up and pass the police baton back to one of the officers.

The two also exchanged a few words and shared pats on the back as a gesture of thanks before the uncle went on his way.

Police arrest man for obstruction of justice

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident began when police approached a man lying down on the pavement to assist him at about 2pm.

Unexpectedly, the 40-year-old suddenly turned agitated, putting up a struggle and refusing to oblige with police officers’ orders.

Witness accounts stated that the man had caused a scene by struggling and shouting for about an hour.

The man was later conveyed to the hospital while conscious.

According to a police statement, the man was also arrested for obstruction of justice.

The police also extended their thanks to the three passers-by for their assistance.

