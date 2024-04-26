Buddha statue loses head after earthquakes in Hualien

On 24 April, the head of a large Buddha statue in Henan Temple broke off and fell after tremors struck in Hualien, Taiwan.

The temple has temporarily closed due to safety reasons, reports 8world News.

The Buddha statue was consecrated last year

According to Facebook page Suhua Highway, the statue of Bhaisajyaguru — also known as the ‘Medicine Buddha’ — was consecrated about half a year ago last November.

“Today, he sacrificed his life for the people,” said the Facebook page.

According to Mirror Media, the statue measured 10 metres tall and was mounted on a lotus pedestal.

On Tuesday (23 April), Henan Temple announced via Facebook that religious ceremonies would be postponed for safety reasons. The temple would be temporarily closed as well.

Concerns expressed among netizens

The image of the fractured statue sparked concerns among netizens.

Some netizens expressed their desire for the disasters to end while others questioned the quality of the statue’s construction

