Taiwan to offer subsidies to tourists visiting Hualien & Taitung for post-quake recovery

Taiwan plans to offer subsidies to tourists visiting Hualien & Taitung

Following the 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Hualien, Taiwan’s Ministry of Transportation and Communication has developed a comprehensive recovery plan.

With a budget of NT$5.3 billion (S$220 million), the 0403 Earthquake Recovery and Reconstruction Plan aims to address the aftermath of the seismic event.

It includes the repair and reconstruction of transportation and tourism facilities, housing arrangements for disaster-affected households, and the revitalisation of the tourism industry.

These initiatives are collectively aimed at assisting in the post-disaster recovery of the Hualien region.

Travellers in Hualien & Taitung can get accommodation subsidies

According to Focus Taiwan, self-guided travellers staying in Hualien from Mondays to Thursdays are eligible for a subsidy of NT$1,000 (S$42) per room.

For stays on Fridays or weekends, the subsidy is reduced to NT$500 (S$21) per room.

Group tours organised by travel agencies are also entitled to accommodation subsidies.

Those visiting Hualien can receive up to NT$20,000 (S$840), while those heading to Taitung can get NT$15,000 (S$630).

To qualify, groups must consist of over 20 tourists and spend at least two days with one overnight stay there.

Additionally, only one weekend day or public holiday can be included in the travel period.

Travel agencies can apply for subsidies for a maximum of five tour groups.

These subsidies, effective from July 1, will be available for three months.

Transportation promotions also available for tourists

In addition to accommodation subsidies, two travellers using the Taiwan Pass can enjoy a two-for-one promotion from 1 July.

The Taiwan Pass offers unlimited access to buses, metros, sightseeing shuttles, and more for domestic travel.

Starting 1 June, tourists can enjoy complimentary rides on Taiwan Tourist Shuttle services along the Hualien route.

They can also benefit from an 80% discount for Kuo-Kuang motor coaches in the Hualien area.

To boost tourism in Hualien and eastern Taiwan, subsidies will be provided for overseas charter flights to Hualien, with awards for flights carrying 50 or more foreign passengers.

Featured image adapted from Taiwan Presidential Office via Reuters.

