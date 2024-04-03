Taiwan earthquake: At least 9 dead & more than 800 injured

Developing: 9 dead & more than 800 injured after earthquake in Taiwan

At least nine people have been reported dead, with more than 800 injured after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan.

77 people have also been reported to be trapped in collapsed buildings and tunnels.

The earthquake struck on Wednesday (3 April) morning and was centred off the coast of Hualien City.

Multiple dead and hundreds injured after earthquake

According to Reuters, Taiwan’s largest earthquake in 25 years has claimed the lives of nine people, with 821 others reported injured.

South China Morning Press (SCMP) reported that of the fatalities, three hikers were killed by falling rocks in Hualien’s Taroko National Park.

A truck driver was also found dead after his vehicle was crushed by rocks near a tunnel in Hualien.

The other deaths were not disclosed.

Fire authorities are working to evacuate those trapped in tunnels near Hualien city.

Citing Taiwanese President-elect Lai Ching-te, Reuters reported Taiwan’s top priority at the moment is to rescue those directly affected.

Neighboring countries affected by earthquake

According to SCMP, the impact of the earthquake could be felt in several countries, including Japan, China, and the Philippines.

Manila, Philippines, issued a tsunami warning and ordered its coastal areas to be evacuated, which has since been cancelled.

Japan had also issued an evacuation advisory and tsunami warning for Miyako Island and the main island of Okinawa.

Reuters reported that a 30cm tsunami reached Yonaguni Island in Japan shortly after Taiwan’s earthquake.

Earthquake damages buildings and infrastructure

Images and footage of the quake’s aftermath have since circulated on social media.

A picture uploaded by user @peter74524409 on X showed a building that had tilted over as a result of the quake.

Vehicles were also seen trapped under collapsed awnings.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Taiwan’s high speed rail operator said no damage or injuries were reported, but trains will be delayed during inspections.

Electricity utility Taipower also reported that most power has been restored since the earthquake.

Citing Taiwan’s official central news agency, Reuters reported the earthquake was Taiwan’s biggest since 1999 when a 7.6 magnitude quake killed 2,400 people and damaged or destroyed 50,000 buildings.

