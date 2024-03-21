Parts of Japan including Tokyo hit by magnitude 5.3 earthquake

Parts of Japan experience magnitude 5.3 earthquake, Tokyo among affected cities

On Thursday (21 March), a magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit parts of Japan, including areas in the Saitama and Tochigi prefectures.

A power outage subsequently occurred, resulting in the temporary suspension of bullet train services between Tokyo Station and Shin-Aomori Station.

Authorities did not issue a tsunami warning.

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits some areas in Japan

According to the Japan Times, the earthquake hit the Kanto region areas in the Saitama and Tochigi prefectures at 9.08am local time on 21 March.

Footage of the earthquake has circulated online as well.

One such video shows the objects in a resident’s home shaking vigorously.

The earthquake triggered quake alarms in Tokyo and areas in the vicinity.

It measured five on Japan’s scale of seismic intensity.

According to the scale, the earthquake measured four in Ibaraki Prefecture, some parts of Gunma Prefecture, and most of Saitama Prefecture.

It measured three across Tokyo and a few locations across the Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency determined that the location of the earthquake’s epicenter was in the southern part of Ibaraki Prefecture, at a depth of about 50km.

Temporary suspension of train lines

NHK reported that the East Japan Railway had to temporarily suspend the Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train services between the Tokyo and Shin-Aomori stations after a power outage.

Two other high-speed train lines, the Hokuriku Shinkansen and Joetsu Shinkansen services, also had to undergo a temporary suspension.

According to the Japan Times, authorities had to halt a nuclear plant in Ibaraki for safety checks.

An official at Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority, Hiroyuki Sanada, then clarified that there were no reports of any “abnormality” at the plant.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company has further stated that no power outages were reported on its grid.

