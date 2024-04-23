Over 80 earthquakes strike Taiwan on 22 & 23 April, cause buildings to tilt or collapse

More than 80 earthquakes strike Taiwan overnight

Throughout yesterday night (22 April) and this morning (23 April), more than 80 earthquakes struck Taiwan.

According to Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration (CWA), the quake of highest intensity had a magnitude of 6.3. It occurred at 2.32am today.

Buildings were collapsed and tilted in Hualien as a result, Focus Taiwan reported.

Impact caused buildings in Hualien to collapse & tilt

The overnight earthquakes were mostly centred on the eastern county of Hualien, Reuters noted.

On 3 April, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake also rattled Hualien. A hotel there which has not been operational since the earlier quake was once again damaged on Tuesday (23 April) morning.

An image of Full Hotel, posted on X, showed it tilted to its side.

The unoccupied Tong Shuai building also suffered a similar fate.

Debris was seen accumulated at the foot of the building.

Thus far, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Earthquake also resulted in rocks falling on Suhua highway

At Suhua highway, rocks were captured raining down.

Back on 3 April, the earthquake had destroyed the highway’s Qingshui Tunnel completely, reported the BBC.

In a separate report, Focus Taiwan quoted CWA’s Seismological Center director Wu Chien-fu who highlighted in a press briefing on Monday (22 April) that the string of earthquakes were aftershocks following the 3 April quake.

The most recent tremors have led to the closure of schools and offices in Hualien County.

A Singaporean couple, Neo Siew Choo and Sim Hwee Kok, who went missing in the previous quake in Taiwan, are still not found.

