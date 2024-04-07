Missing S’porean couple alighted earlier on hiking trail before Taiwan earthquake, search ongoing

Missing Singaporean couple last seen alighting at Shakadang Trail in Taiwan

Authorities are continuing their search for a missing Singaporean couple in Hualien, Taiwan, after receiving new information about their whereabouts.

The latest update is that the couple was last seen boarding a Taroko Gorge tour bus and alighting at Shakadang Trail at around 7.20am on 3 April.

As of Sunday (7 April), authorities were searching the nearby area for the couple.

The couple — Neo Siew Choo and Sim Hwee Kok — boarded Taroko Gorge tour bus 310 at around 6.30am on 3 April.

While the bus reached the destination, Tianxiang Station, at 8am, the couple alighted at Shakadang Trail at 7.20am, reported Taiwanese media and 8world News.

This was 40 minutes before the earthquake struck, noted Lianhe Zaobao.

Authorities initially had no information on where they had alighted. But with this breakthrough, they were able to narrow down the couple’s possible location.

8world News stated in a separate report that a search and rescue team from Turkey will deploy aerial cameras or drones to search for the pair.

Couple vanished since earthquake first struck

On Friday (5 April), a man by the name of Sunny Sandro Wong posted about the missing couple in a Hualien search and rescue Facebook group.

According to his post, both of them hold Australian passports.

As of 6 April, he had updated that a family member in Singapore was going to travel to Taiwan with the help of both governments.

He thanked everyone for helping to find the couple’s next-of-kin so quickly.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Taiwan National Fire Agency via ABC News.