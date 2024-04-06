2 S’poreans missing after Taiwan earthquake last seen boarding sightseeing bus

Rescuers appealing for information regarding 2 Singaporeans missing after Taiwan earthquake

Yesterday (5 April), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) stated that two Singaporeans remain missing after the massive earthquake in Taiwan.

The search continues for Neo Siew Choo and Sim Hwee Kok, a couple who were visiting the Hualien area.

The pair were last seen boarding a sightseeing bus but it’s unclear where and when they got off.

On Friday (5 April) evening, a volunteer rescuer named Sunny Sandro Wang took to the “Hualien earthquake rescue update” Facebook group to appeal for information about the two individuals.

The pair are reportedly a couple holding Singapore and Australia passports. Their names are Neo Siew Choo and Sim Hwee Kok.

The Facebook user claimed that rescue efforts were unable to commence as it’s unclear where their locations are.

As such, the user hopes to get in touch with the pair’s relatives and friends.

By doing so, they hope to access the pair’s photos and messages before they went missing.

The Facebook user also appealed for information regarding their background and hiking ability. This would allow rescuers to make informed decisions about where the pair was headed.

In an update on Saturday (6 April) morning, the Facebook user shared that he had gotten in touch with the missing man’s sister. She has since provided a picture of the couple.

The netizen also shared that rescuers are in the midst of contacting the couple’s friends in hopes of obtaining more information on their whereabouts.

Last seen boarding sightseeing shuttle

According to Taiwanese police, the couple boarded the bus 310 Taroko Tourist Shuttle at about 6.30am on Wednesday (3 April).

According to The Straits Times (ST), the bus reached its destination at Tianxiang station at 8am, although the couple had alighted earlier.

However, it’s unclear where and when they alighted.

Video footage from the bus cannot be retrieved as the bus and driver remain stuck in the mountains.

