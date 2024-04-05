2 Singaporeans missing in Taiwan after earthquake, MFA in contact with next of kin

Two Singaporeans missing after 3 April Taiwan earthquake, 12 others rescued

Two Singaporeans have been reported missing in Taiwan, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has said.

This comes after after a devastating earthquake hit the island on Wednesday (3 April), injuring hundreds.

The ministry is in touch with the two Singaporeans’ next of kin.

MFA providing assistance to next-of-kin of Singaporeans missing in Taiwan

The disappearance of the two Singaporeans was revealed by the MFA on Friday (5 April).

An MFA spokesperson was quoted by The Straits Times (ST) as saying that they will continue to monitor the situation closely.

MFA officials are also providing consular assistance to the next of kin.

In Taiwan, the Singapore Trade Office in Taipei is in close contact with the local authorities over their disappearance.

Eight Singaporeans rescued on 4 April

So far, a handful of Singaporeans have been rescued after Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in 25 years.

Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) reported on Thursday (4 April) that eight Singaporeans who had been trapped were rescued by the authorities.

Two of them had light injuries, MFA said.

The ministry is extending consular assistance to the eight Singaporeans.

They were among 71 foreigners pulled out in the city of Hualien, which was the epicentre of the quake.

However, one Canadian and two Australians were still missing.

4 more Singaporeans rescued on 5 April

On Friday (5 April), four more Singaporeans were airlifted from Hualien by helicopter, bringing the number of Singaporeans rescued to 12.

They were among 82 people evacuated that day, according to Taiwan’s fire department.

MFA expressed appreciation to the Taiwanese authorities for their quick assistance and support.

The Singapore Trade Office in Taipei remains in close contact with the Taiwanese authorities as rescue and relief efforts continue.

Singaporeans in Taiwan advised to remain vigilant

In a press statement on 3 April, which preceded the news on 4 April, MFA had said there were no reports of Singaporeans injured in the earthquake.

“MFA has been reaching out to e-registered Singaporeans in the regions affected by the earthquake and is rendering the necessary consular assistance, ” the ministry said, advising Singaporeans in Taiwan to remain vigilant in view of possible aftershocks.

They should also take all necessary precautions for their safety and heed the instructions of the local authorities.

Those currently in Taiwan or are travelling there soon are strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA and to purchase travel insurance.

