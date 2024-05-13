New North Korean song praising Kim Jong Un a hit on TikTok, South Korea to block access

South Korea to ban North Korean song praising Kim Jong Un that’s going viral on TikTok

A patriotic song released on North Korean state TV has unexpectedly gone viral on TikTok since its release on 17 April.

The synth-electro pop song praises leader Kim Jong Un, and has surprisingly become an earworm for users on TikTok.

In response, the South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS) has requested to block the song’s access to South Korean audiences.

North Korean song praising Kim Jong Un becomes a hit on TikTok

Titled “Friendly Father“, the track has an upbeat tempo and a catchy melody, reminiscent of pre-00’s pop songs like those from Abba and winning over many TikTokers, according to the BBC.

However, the twist is, the song sings praises of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, featuring lyrics that describe him as “warm-hearted like your mother”, and a “friendly father”.

Another line talks about how the “great leader” makes “all our wishes come true”.

The music video is equally cheery, featuring workers from all walks of life singing, bopping to the tune, and boasting about Mr Kim.

According to Korea Times, the propaganda song was released on 17th April to celebrate the new 10,000-home development in Pyongyang.

In an interview with BBC, Alexandra Leonzini, a Cambridge University scholar, says that all art produced in North Korea is made to instil loyalty and gratitude to the ruling party.

In the same article, some analysts say this may be a sign that Mr Kim is shoring up his image as North Korea’s “Supreme Leader”.

Despite its original purpose, the song has found a surprising amount of popularity outside North Korea.

The song has reached meme status on TikTok, with some users even seemingly genuinely praising it. Some also commented that they can’t stop listening to the song.

South Korea looking to block access to the song

According to Korea Times, the NIS has requested for the Korea Communications Standards Commission to block access to the North Korean song.

The NIS says that the song violates a law that prohibits the spread of banned content under the National Security Act.

Last year, the commission also approved several requests from the NIS to block North Korean media. If the commission approves this latest request, the song will become unavailable in South Korea.

Featured image adapted from CNA on Youtube.