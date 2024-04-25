President Biden signs bill that will ban TikTok in the US, it vows to fight back

Congress passes bill that will force TikTok to sell or face ban in the US

On Wednesday (14 April), United States (US) President Joe Biden signed a bill into law that could potentially lead to the banning of TikTok in the country.

According to The New York Times, this legislation imposes a strict deadline of 270 days for ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, to relinquish its ownership to a non-Chinese entity.

Failure to comply would result in TikTok being barred from US app stores and internet hosting services, effectively blocking access to the platform for American users.

In response, TikTok has pledged to contest the legislation.

Sell TikTok or face ban

President Biden’s decision to enact the bill underscores the seriousness of concerns raised by US officials about TikTok’s data security and its ties to the Chinese government.

CNN reported that the legislation received swift bipartisan support in Congress this week.

The House passed the bill on Saturday (20 April), and the Senate followed suit on Tuesday (23 April).

Under the new law, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, must relinquish its ownership of the platform within 270 days or face a complete ban in the US.

The deadline for compliance is 19 Jan 2025.

However, there is a provision for a potential 90-day extension if progress is made towards a sale, potentially prolonging TikTok’s fate for up to a year.

TikTok vows to fight back

In response to the legislation, TikTok has pledged to contest it through legal channels.

“We believe the facts and the law are clearly on our side, and we will ultimately prevail,” declared a post on X.

Addressing its alleged connections to China, TikTok added that it has “invested billions of dollars to keep U.S. data safe” and its platform “free from outside influence and manipulation”.

CEO Chew Shou Zi had also delivered a reassuring video message to users back in March.

He affirmed the company’s dedication to defending its rights in court and said that it will not stop advocating for its users.

Our CEO Shou Chew’s response to the TikTok ban bill: pic.twitter.com/7AnDYOLD96 — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) March 13, 2024

Uncertain future for TikTok

As TikTok’s future hangs in the balance, users are left pondering the potential impact on their use of the app.

While a ban looms if ByteDance fails to comply by mid-January, legal battles could alter or delay this outcome.

Nevertheless, CNN notes a growing opposition from TikTok users toward the legislation.

Already, content creators are sharing their reactions to the bill on the platform.

What can TikTok do?

Looking forward, TikTok’s options appear limited.

CNN highlights challenges in a forced sale due to Chinese regulations on technology exports, especially regarding TikTok’s proprietary algorithm.

Without this crucial algorithm, TikTok’s future as a social media platform could face serious jeopardy.

