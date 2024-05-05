Terminally ill taxi driver refuses treatment, hosts banquet at Pan Pacific S’pore to honour mother instead

Terminally ill taxi driver hosts Mother’s Day banquet for his mother

After deciding against dialysis and having planned his own funeral, a terminally ill taxi driver held a banquet at Pan Pacific Singapore on 25 April.

46-year-old Soh Zhixiong (name transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min Daily News that he did it to express gratitude to his relatives, friends and doctors and to celebrate Mother’s Day with his mum.

Mr Soh suffers from renal failure and autonomic dysfunction. He also has hyperlipidemia, hypertension, hyperglycemia, and lost two toes to diabetes.

Unwilling to undergo dialysis

After his toes were amputated in 2019, Mr Soh often experienced dizziness due to fluctuations in his blood pressure.

His doctor diagnosed him with autonomic dysfunction. The condition made it difficult for him to stand for extended periods without fainting.

Later, doctors discovered that he had kidney disease and prescribed dialysis treatment.

However, Mr Soh was unwilling to undergo dialysis due to the high cost and his desire not to burden those around him.

As his health declined, so did his relationship with his mum, as the family faced financial strain.

Despite his worsening condition, the terminally ill taxi driver kept working until his vision started to blur in March, wrote Shin Min Daily News.

Charity for terminally ill patients fulfilled his wish

After an emotional breakdown, Mr Soh attempted to harm himself but was stopped in time by a doctor, who asked if there was something he wanted to accomplish. In response, the cabbie expressed his wish to organise a dinner party.

“The doctor said he would try his best to help me fulfil it. I am very grateful to have a doctor who cares about me so much,” Mr Soh told Shin Min Daily News.

On 16 April, Ambulance Wish Singapore (AWS) — a non-profit organisation that grants the wishes of terminally ill patients — helped him realise his vision. Within a week, they put together a banquet at Hai Tien Lo at Pan Pacific Singapore on 25 April, which was also Mr Soh's birthday. 50 of his relatives and friends attended the event. During the party, Mr Soh gave his mum a bouquet of carnations. They also "shared in the heartfelt tradition of cutting a Mother's Day cake", shared AWS in a Facebook post. AWS additionally played a special video of Mr Soh and his girlfriend of three years, Ms Yang Yajuan, allowing relatives and friends to witness their love. Seeing everyone enjoy a happy night made Mr Soh feel satisfied, wrote Shin Min Daily News. Donated S$3,000 to charity Besides holding the banquet and planning his funeral, Mr Soh also donated S$3,000 to AWS. Mr Chen Guanghao (name transliterated from Mandarin), an AWS volunteer, said he has handled 11 requests in his one year with the charity, but this is the first time he has witnessed a patient donate money to AWS to help other patients. "This was a surprise for us as well," he told Shin Min Daily News.