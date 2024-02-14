Cancer patient in S’pore creates hand cast mould with wife, passes away the next day

Cancer patient creates hand cast mould with wife a day before passing

During his final moments, 44-year-old cancer patient Mr Francis Yiu created a hand cast mould with his wife, Ms Tng Lihui, who was pregnant at the time.

As Francis wanted to do something that he could leave as a memento, their art therapist suggested making a hand cast mould for their child to hold in future.

Francis passed on 17 Mar 2023, a day after he created the mould.

Patient was diagnosed with liver cancer

On Valentine’s Day (14 Feb), Assisi Hospice shared Francis’ heartwarming story in a Facebook post.

The hospice mentioned that Francis was diagnosed with liver cancer in February 2023, after grappling with persistent pain in his abdominal area.

As his tumour was too large, he was deemed unsuitable for medical treatment.

Following recommendations, Francis was admitted to Assisi Hospice’s inpatient ward just one month later, where he underwent palliative care.

Held hands with wife to create hand mould cast for remembrance

When Francis was going through his final moments, Lihui was pregnant.

Knowing that he would likely be unable to meet their child and support Lihui, Francis was determined to leave them with a memento.

Thus, their art therapist suggested creating a hand cast mould, which they agreed to. When their child was born, he would be able to hold it in remembrance of his father.

Speaking to Assisi Hospice, Lihui shared that during the process of creating the mould on 16 Mar last year, Francis was particularly weak.

However, he continued to persevere and even created an additional mould where he held her hand.

With Lihui sitting by his bedside, the couple held hands tightly and dipped them in the alginate mixture.

Passed away one day after creating hand cast mould

One day after creating the hand cast mould with Lihui, Francis passed away.

At Francis’ wake, the care team gifted the completed mould to Lihui.

Lihui remarked that the mould looks very realistic, showing even the fine details of Francis’ hand. She shared:

When I miss him, I will look at his photos, and also the hand cast that we made.

Additionally, the art therapist created an artwork which featured the handprints of Francis and his family.

The music therapist at the hospice also recorded Francis’ heartbeat, adding yet another memento for Francis and Lihui’s child.

