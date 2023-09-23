S’pore Cancer Patient Wants Tailored Dress & Good Funeral Photo, Volunteers Fulfil Her Final Wishes

Outram Community Hospital Patient With Advanced-Stage Cancer Gets Final Wishes Including Tailored Dress

At the end stages of our lives, some may wish to make lasting memories with loved ones or to fulfil a lifelong dream.

For Madam Chan, who has an advanced stage of cancer, her final wishes are simple — to have a tailored dress and a good photo for her funeral.

With her condition deteriorating, volunteers and hospital staff quickly came together to help her realise her last wishes.

Volunteers help fulfil final wishes of getting tailored dress & nice photo

Non-profit organisation Ambulance Wish Singapore (AWS) shared about Madam Chan’s final wishes in a Facebook post on Friday (22 Sep).

According to the post, Madam Chan was diagnosed with cancer in the advanced stages and her condition was deteriorating rapidly.

For her last wish, she apparently requested a tailored dress and a nice photograph to be used at her funeral.

Soon after, an art therapy intern from Singapore General Hospital (SGH) helped by sketching out Madam Chan’s dream dress.

AWS subsequently put together a team that included a tailor and photographer to help fulfil her final wishes.

After Madam Chan selected the fabric she liked, the tailor took her measurements and got to work.

Volunteer tailor completes dress within 2 days

Within two days, the volunteer tailor sewed an ivory lace dress complete with a high collar.

However, on the day of the photoshoot, Madam Chan was reportedly weak and less responsive.

Not letting this deter them, AWS volunteers proceeded to doll her up and put accessories on her.

In a mix of Mandarin and Cantonese, they kept encouraging Madam Chan to keep her eyes open and smile.

Looking evidently much spritelier, Madam Chan later posed happily with hospital staff and volunteers.

Ending their post, AWS thanked those who helped to realise Madam Chan’s last wish, showing everyone “the power of love and hope”.

While this may be a simple affair to some, we’re sure it meant the world to Madam Chan and her loved ones. Kudos to the volunteers and nurses for making her wishes come true.

