3-room flat in Toa Payoh sold for S$808K, breaks record in estate

Housing Latest News Singapore

The previous record holder is also located in the same housing estate.

By - 20 Jul 2024, 5:03 pm

A three-room flat in Toa Payoh recently changed hands for S$808,000, becoming the most expensive flat of its kind in the estate.

HDB records show that the flat sits within the 34th and 36th floors of the block.

HDB records

Source: HDB

The 68 sqm apartment It has 93 years and two months left on its lease.

Located in housing estate that spawned several record-breaking flats

The 3-room flat is located in Block 130B Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, within the Toa Payoh Crest housing estate.

Located a stone’s throw away from Caldecott MRT Station, the housing estate is no stranger to record-breaking transactions.

Earlier in March, a four-room flat in the housing estate was sold for S$1.15 million, breaking the sale record for four-room flats in Toa Payoh.

Toa Payoh HDB flat sold for S$1.15M, sets record for 4-room units in estate

In fact, the previous record holder for the most expensive three-room flat in Toa Payoh was set by another apartment in the housing estate.

Source: HDB

A search on the HDB portal shows that a flat, located in Block 131B Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, was sold for S$800,000.

The resale registration date was stated as sometime in May this year.

Featured image adapted from Qingjian and Google Maps

Article written by:

Jay Lo
Jay Lo
