3-room flat in Toa Payoh sold for S$808K, breaks record in estate

3-room flat in Toa Payoh Crest housing estate sold for S$808,000

A three-room flat in Toa Payoh recently changed hands for S$808,000, becoming the most expensive flat of its kind in the estate.

HDB records show that the flat sits within the 34th and 36th floors of the block.

The 68 sqm apartment It has 93 years and two months left on its lease.

Located in housing estate that spawned several record-breaking flats

The 3-room flat is located in Block 130B Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, within the Toa Payoh Crest housing estate.

Located a stone’s throw away from Caldecott MRT Station, the housing estate is no stranger to record-breaking transactions.

Earlier in March, a four-room flat in the housing estate was sold for S$1.15 million, breaking the sale record for four-room flats in Toa Payoh.

In fact, the previous record holder for the most expensive three-room flat in Toa Payoh was set by another apartment in the housing estate.

A search on the HDB portal shows that a flat, located in Block 131B Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, was sold for S$800,000.

The resale registration date was stated as sometime in May this year.

Featured image adapted from Qingjian and Google Maps.