Guangzhou bar serves viral cocktail that comes with plastic slipper so you can ‘beat’ the bad juju away

Guangzhou cocktail bar lets you banish bad vibes by ‘beating the villain’

If you’ve ever wanted to sip a cocktail and smack your enemies at the same time, a trendy bar in Guangzhou has the perfect solution — and it’s got netizens obsessed.

According to radii media, Lotus Lounge has gone viral for its quirky “Villain Hitting Cocktail,” a drink that lets you banish bad energy literally — with a slipper in hand.

The cocktail doesn’t just come with a kick — it also comes with a plastic slipper and a live ritual of “Da Siu Yan” (meaning beating the little person, i.e. villain, in Cantonese) right at your table.

For the uninitiated, “Da Siu Yan” (打小人) is a centuries-old southern Chinese ritual where people beat paper effigies of their enemies to drive away bad luck and negative energy.

Traditionally done by elderly women under bridges or in alleyways, it’s now been given a chic revamp inside this sleek cocktail bar.

Name your ‘villain’ & watch staff smack it away

Patrons can name their “villains”, whether it’s an ex, a naggy boss, or that roommate who keeps stealing your toiletries, and watch as bar staff channel their inner aunties to whack those bad vibes away with flair.

The ritual performance is done tableside, with all the theatrics and flair you’d expect from a real shaman.

The unique experience has been drawing crowds eager for both catharsis and content, with many calling it the most satisfying happy hour in town.

Netizens intrigued by creative cocktail experience

Curious netizens have been flooding the comments asking for the bar’s name in Chinese so they can visit ASAP.

One user quipped that the whole world probably needs this ritual right now.

Another user found the idea of the plastic slipper accompanying the cocktail hilarious.

Another netizen also shared that this unique concoction was their “kind of drink”.

Featured image adapted from 1day1gramme on Instagram & radii media on Instagram.