Budget 2025 scam website urges S’poreans to claim S$2K ‘cash assistance’, public advised to be cautious

Budget 2025 scam website urges Singaporeans to claim S$2k ‘cash assistance’

Scammers have taken advantage of the recent Budget 2025 announcement to trick unsuspecting victims via a new scheme.

A scam website promising government payouts in the form of cash vouchers has recently surfaced.

On Thursday (20 Feb), local blogger Mrbrown warned followers about a “fake MOF [Ministry of Finance]” website.

The website — whose full domain address is unclear — stated that each resident can receive a “S$2.000 relief voucher” from the Singapore government upon ‘verification’.

Users are then prompted to submit their “full name” and “Telegram number” in the fields provided.

The page further states that “each resident” was entitled to the payout.

However, a disclaimer on the same page also noted a “limited quota” for the “cash assistance”.

The URL of a similar website seen by MS News did not end with “.gov.sg”, which is the case with all government websites.

Despite the dubious elements, other aspects of the scam website appeared rather convincing.

Similar to official government websites, the scam page had a header that read “A Singapore Government Agency Website”.

Logos for the Ministry of Finance and Budget 2025 were also plastered all over the scam website.

SPF issued advisory against such scams

Interestingly, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) had warned Singaporeans about such scams even before the Budget 2025 announcement on 18 Feb.

Last Friday (14 Feb), SPF issued an advisory warning members of the public about such posts on Instagram and Telegram.

These posts would direct victims to a website where they are asked to disclose their personal details.

SPF took the opportunity to inform members of the public about the disbursement mechanism for CDC vouchers and government cash payouts.

In the case of CDC vouchers, they can be claimed via https://go.gov.sg/cdcv. Individuals who claimed the vouchers will then receive their household’s unique CDC voucher link via SMS from a sender identified as “gov.sg”.

As for cash payouts, no action is needed on the part of eligible citizens — they will be paid via PayNow-NRIC, bank accounts, or GovCash.

Featured image adapted from Budget 2025 scam website and Singapore Police Force.