Scam SMS With Links To Redeem CDC Vouchers Circulating, Verify Before Clicking Anything

CDC Files Police Report Against Scam SMS Links To Claim 2024 Vouchers

On 3 Jan, the Community Development Council (CDC) launched the CDC Vouchers Scheme 2024, allowing Singaporean households to claim S$500 worth of vouchers.

Unfortunately, scammers have begun to take advantage of the situation to trick unsuspecting residents into falling for their ruses.

SMS links have started to circulate on messaging platforms that claim to offer households a quick way of redeeming the vouchers.

Confirming that the links were unofficial, the CDC said it has filed a police report regarding the matter.

CDC warns of scam SMS links to redeem vouchers

On 3 Jan, warnings began circulating on messaging platforms and Facebook regarding unofficial SMS links that claim to help households redeem their 2024 CDC vouchers.

According to one user, victims would receive the message on platforms such as WhatsApp or Facebook.

They would be prompted to click on a link to claim their vouchers, after which they would enter a webpage disguised as the app store instructing them to download an app file.

Labelled as a “GST voucher app”, the file would claim to assist them in redeeming the vouchers.

In reality, it contains malware allowing scammers to access and control the victim’s device remotely, enabling them to steal passwords and sensitive details.

CDC has since stated that together with the People’s Association (PA), they are aware of the circulation of the links and have filed a police report.

“We are working closely with the authorities for investigations,” the CDC said.

Steps to follow to recognise a scam

Fortunately, there are a series of steps we can follow to differentiate an official SMS regarding the CDC vouchers from an illegitimate one.

For instance, an official SMS would arrive from a sender named “RedeemSG”. In addition, the voucher link would have the following prefix: https://voucher.redeem.gov.sg.

A typical SMS from RedeemSG would look like the one in the screenshot below:

Any other messages with different phrases should be considered unofficial and cannot be trusted.

Residents should also note that the SMS should reach their registered mobile phone number and contain their NRIC number.

With CDC vouchers now available for redemption, we can expect the frequency of scams such as these to increase.

Therefore, do remain vigilant and ensure that the links you choose to claim your vouchers through are legitimate.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from WhatsApp and Lawrence Wong on Facebook.