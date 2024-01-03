S’pore Households Get S$500 CDC Vouchers To Spend At Supermarkets & Heartland Merchants

Households Can Claim S$500 Worth Of CDC Vouchers From 3 Jan 2024

Starting today (3 Jan), 1.27 million Singaporean households will be able to claim S$500 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers. This will be part of the CDC Vouchers Scheme 2024, which Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Lawrence Wong launched on 3 Jan alongside CDC mayors.

Households can spend S$250 of the CDC vouchers at participating hawkers and heartland merchants, and the rest at participating supermarkets.

Singaporean households will receive S$500 CDC vouchers in 2024

CDC revealed via a press release that every Singaporean household can claim S$500 worth of CDC vouchers from Wednesday (3 Jan).

S$250 of the vouchers can be used at over 23,000 participating hawkers and heartland merchants. The rest can be spent at eight supermarkets with 415 outlets islandwide.

The supermarkets participating in the scheme are:

Ang Mo Supermarket

Giant Singapore

HAO Mart

FairPrice

Prime Supermarket

Sheng Siong

U-Stars Supermarket

Cold Storage

Participating hawkers and heartland merchants can be identified with a teal CDC Voucher decal while participating supermarkets will carry the yellow CDC Voucher decal.

Alternatively, residents can find the list of participating businesses near them here.

CDC added that 1.27 million households will be able to access the vouchers. They will receive a notification letter in the mailbox detailing how to claim and spend them from 3 Jan.

Log into website with Singpass account to claim vouchers

To claim the vouchers, only one member from each household should visit the scheme’s official website and log in with their Singpass account.

They will then receive a CDC Voucher link to their registered mobile phone number, which they can share with other household members.

The vouchers will be valid until 31 Dec 2024.

For residents with problems claiming the vouchers digitally, help will be available at various Community Centres or clubs (CCs) and SG Digital Community Hubs.

Seniors and those with disabilities will have queue priority at these locations.

Residents without smartphones or who need to set up their Singpass or reset their Singpass password will also receive assistance at the centres.

Help will be available for residents

In addition, from 3 to 16 Jan 2024, 500 youth and student volunteers from schools with the People Association’s Youth Networks will be at selected CCs to offer their assistance.

This involves schools such as ITE College Central, East and West, Ngee Ann Polytechnic and Raffles Institution, among others.

CDC stated that SG Digital Office (SDO) Digital Ambassadors at the SG Digital Community Hubs and Silver Infocomm Wellness Ambassadors will also be ready to help residents who require assistance in claiming the vouchers.

Organised in collaboration with SDO, CDC Voucher Learning Journeys will take place daily at selected CCs during this period to enable residents to have hands-on learning in using the vouchers.

