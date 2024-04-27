Bedok 85 satay bee hoon stall sees snaking queue after announcing closure

Snaking queue forms at Bedok 85 satay bee hoon stall following closure announcement

Earlier this week, Michelin-approved Shi Wei Da Satay Bee Hoon at Fengshan Food Centre — better known as Bedok 85 — announced its imminent closure.

Following the announcement, tons of customers eager to savour the dish one last time headed down in droves, forming a snaking queue at the stall.

Speaking to 8world News, 76-year-old Huang Jinshun (transliterated from Chinese) said he hopes to continue renting the stall from its new owner.

Bedok satay bee hoon stall sold out after four hours

When 8world News reporters visited the stall on Friday (26 April) afternoon, there were already nearly 40 customers in line. The scene was captured at about 4.30pm, less than 1 hour after the stall opened for the day.

The long queues remained throughout the day and food sold out after four hours.

Mr Huang told 8world News that he is grateful for customers’ support:

I really appreciate their support over the years. All these people… have been here for 30 or 40 years.

Customers were seemingly disappointed with the stall’s closure, with many praising it for its affordable pricing and delicious offerings.

77-year-old Ms Wang, who has been visiting the stall for the past decade, said she headed down immediately after hearing the news.

“He has been operating here for about 30 years, and I have been eating it for many years,” she said. “It is very delicious. His satay sauce is very fragrant and the dish has many ingredients.”

Another diner, 65-year-old Zhang Mingmei, said she visits the stall once every one to two months.

“Every time I come here, the queue is very long,” she said, describing the food as “value for money.”

Bedok 85 satay bee hoon stall business owner hopes to rent stall from new owner

In an exclusive interview with the Chinese news site, Mr Huang revealed that he had been renting the stall from a friend, who recently sold it for S$200,000.

Mr Huang said he only heard about the transfer on 1 April. Mr Huang said he would have bought from his friend if he had come to him first. However, his friend had already found a buyer by the time he learned about the transaction.

The transfer will be officially complete on 2 May, with his friend stating that he had asked the new owner to give him priority when finding new tenants for the stall.

“If the new owner rents it to me at an affordable price, I would rent it. This way. I don’t have to waste time looking for a new stall,” Mr Huang said.

As he lives near Bedok 85, renting a stall elsewhere means he would have to purchase a car and pay parking fees, adding to his expenses.

It would consequently be difficult for him to maintain his current prices.

Plans to let daughter gradually take over business

Mr Huang currently pays a monthly rent of S$2,000 which allows him to operate the stall for half a day daily.

In the morning, another tenant sells Teochew porridge at the same stall.

Mr Huang noted that if the new stall owner raised his rent to S$2,500 per month, he would be unable to accept it.

In the event that discussions fall through,Mr Huang would consider renting elsewhere and letting his daughter take over the business gradually.

He shared that he does not plan on retiring, instead pivoting to become a “consultant” of sorts.

“My daughter is capable and can do everything. She just can’t cook the satay sauce, but I can, and I still have the strength,” he said, adding that it would be “unhealthy” to retire now.

Featured image adapted from 8world News.