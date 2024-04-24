Michelin-approved satay bee hoon stall at Bedok 85 to close after 30 years on 30 April

Michelin-approved satay bee hoon stall to close on 30 April

On Tuesday (23 April), Michelin-approved Shi Wei Da Satay Bee Hoon announced its upcoming closure via a Facebook post.

The stall located at Fengshan Food Centre, also famously known as Bedok 85, has served satay bee hoon for 30 years.

“We have made the difficult decision to close our doors suddenly as the current stall has been sold,” wrote the owner’s daughter, Adeline Ng.

Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant

The stall was in the Bib Gourmand selection of the MICHELIN Guide Singapore 2018.

What earned it a spot on the list is the rich, nutty satay bee hoon that’s a blend of sweet, savoury and spicy.

According to Michelin Guide, owner Ng Kim Song makes his satay peanut sauce from scratch during his off days.

The Bib Gourmand list recognises food establishments offering quality dishes at a maximum price of S$45. Mr Ng’s satay bee hoon starts at just S$3 per plate.

To keep prices low, he decided not to include cuttlefish in the dish.

“I don’t think my food is very good. It’s okay. People just like it because it’s cheap,” he told Michelin guide.

When asked if receiving the Bib Gourmand accolade made him happy, Mr Ng replied: “Yes, but I’m happy every day.”

Plans to reopen in the near future

Despite the stall’s closure, Ms Ng asked followers not to unfollow its Facebook page.

In the post, she hinted at the possibility of a return on the horizon.

“Please stay on to our Facebook page. We might have good news to share in the near future. Hope we will meet again,” Ms Ng wrote.

In the meantime, those who’d like to visit the stall in the days before its closure can find it here:



Shi Wei Da FengShan Satay Bee Hoon

Address: 85 Bedok North Street 4, #01-41, Singapore 460085

Opening hours: Mon, Wed & Fri – Sun 4pm – 8pm (last day on 30 April 2024)

Nearest MRT station: Bedok Reservoir

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Eatbook.