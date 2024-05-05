S’porean man gets mistaken for a kidnapper & mobbed by locals in Indonesia

A local resident who witnessed the interaction had accused GW of trying to abduct the child.

Hearing the commotion, locals began to gather around GW and the mob became increasingly hostile as it grew.

Fortunately, a police patrol car passed by and officers intervened to take the Singaporean man away from the mob.

Singaporean man deported from Indonesia

As he did not speak Bahasa Indonesia, GW had difficulty explaining himself at the police station.

Fortunately, the police found no evidence to support the kidnapping allegations made by the locals.

“What the man did was not a common gesture in the area, so the community grew suspicious,” Batam Immigration Office head Samuel Toba told iNews.

Despite the findings, GW was deported from Indonesia to remove him from the hostile situation.

