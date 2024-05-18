Man involved in Aljunied police chase charged with dangerous driving & possessing weapon

Man arrested after police chase charged with dangerous driving & possessing weapon

Earlier this week on Wednesday (15 May), police arrested 22-year-old Muhammad Farhan Mohammad Noor after chasing him down in Aljunied.

He has now received eight charges which include possessing a weapon in public, giving a traffic police officer false information and driving dangerously, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Farhan also faces an accusation of driving a car on 15 May despite not having a license.

22-year-old Singaporean involved in police chase charged in court

On 15 May at around 11.25am, Farhan was driving along Sims Drive when a police officer told him to stop.

He then allegedly failed to do so, driving in a dangerous manner before police chased him down and arrested him.

They then allegedly found him to be in possession of a samurai sword.

ST reports that Farhan was involved in multiple other traffic-related offences in January.

One such incident took place on 26 Jan, shortly before 1.30am when Farhan reportedly rode a motorcycle down Braddell Road towards Bartley Road East.

At the time, he did not possess a valid license.

He also faces an accusation of lying to a traffic police officer that morning, claiming his friend was the one who was using the same motorcycle the day before.

Video of chase went viral online

Footage of traffic police pursuing and eventually arresting Farhan went viral on social media earlier this week.

In a video posted to the Singapore Road Accident Facebook page, the man ran towards the sidewalk while a traffic police officer chased him down, first on a motorcycle then on foot.

He subsequently turned around and entered a grey Mitsubishi car on the road, jumping into the driver’s seat. Before he could close the door, the officer was able to catch him.

Farhan’s case has now been adjourned to 12 June. For possessing a weapon in public, he faces a jail term of up to three years and at least six strokes of the cane.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Road Accident on Facebook.