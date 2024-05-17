Woman who died at LRT station in Punggol was seen walking into the track: Coroner’s court

Woman found dead at Cove LRT station seen walking into track

On 23 March 2023 at about 10pm, a 33-year-old woman fell onto the track at Cove LRT station in Punggol and was dragged about 20 metres before she died.

The incident subsequently led to the station’s suspension for at least two hours.

A Coroner’s Court inquiry on Wednesday (15 May) revealed more details leading up to the victim’s death.

Further investigation showed that the deceased had accelerated her pace to the opposite track before falling in.

Witness says she showed no attempt to get up

Lianhe Zaobao reported the findings from the investigations following the tragedy.

Based on the footage from the station’s cameras, the victim got off the train alone at the time of the incident.

After taking a few steps on the platform, she walked quickly to the opposite track before falling in.

The deceased was reportedly lying face-up on the track.

A male witness who was on the same train as the deceased told the police that he heard a noise after getting off the LRT.

Upon following the sound, he found the deceased lying on the track with her eyes open, but she showed no sign of panic or attempt to get up.

The deceased had just started a new job

The woman reportedly left her previous company on 8 March. The day of the incident marked her 10th day at the new company.

Both her former and new colleagues described her as cheerful and optimistic, with no conflicts with anyone.

Her colleagues told the police that they had a welcome dinner for her on the evening of that day.

They shared two bottles of white wine, and she drank about two to three glasses.

The gathering ended around 9pm, and none of her colleagues noticed anything unusual about her or any signs of intoxication before she left.

She returned to the office to get her laptop before heading home and said to her colleagues: “See you on Monday.”

Texted her husband before her death

On the day of the incident, the woman texted her husband and sent him photos of the dinner with her colleagues, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Her last message to him was asking if everything was okay, to which he replied, “Yes.”

Both of them got married in 2020 and had a child in 2022.

The husband stated that the wife had no health issues.

Deceased did not show signs of distress before the incident

At around 10pm that night, the husband reported her missing to the police after she didn’t come home.

After learning the news about a woman’s death at Cove LRT, he contacted the police again to confirm her identity.

The police confirmed the news with the deceased’s husband the following morning.

According to the husband, he and his wife didn’t hide anything from each other and didn’t have financial problems.

The conclusion of the inquiry will be revealed at a later date.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Aravindhan Ravikumar on Google Maps.