Van driver arrested for biting traffic police officer after fleeing from routine check in Geylang

Van driver who resisted arrest & assaulted traffic police officer charged

A man has been arrested for injuring a police officer and driving dangerously, as well as without a driving license, after he fled and allegedly bit an officer trying to retain him.

A statement released by the police said the 43-year-old will be charged in court on 26 July.

The police said a Traffic Police (TP) officer instructed a van driver to pull over during a routine check along Java Road at around 1.40pm on 24 July.

However, the truck driver refused to comply and sped away.

He did it in a dangerous manner, before abandoning his van at the junction of Sims Way and Geylang Road and fleeing on foot, the statement said.

Officers gave chase and managed to stop him along Lorong 9 Geylang.

While trying to detain the man, one of the officers was bitten by the van driver on his left forearm. The driver was eventually subdued and arrested.

Van driver and officer conveyed to hospital after fight

The 35-year-old officer who was bitten suffered a laceration on his left forearm.

He was conveyed to hospital and has since been discharged with three days of medical leave.

Commander of Traffic Police, Senior Assistant Commissioner Daniel Tan said the motorist showed a “blatant disregard for the law by attacking and injuring the police officers who were performing their duties”.

He added that the driver also endangered the safety of all other road users by driving dangerously and without a valid driving licence. He said:

He will bear the full brunt of his actions and will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.

According to Shin Min Daily News, several TP officers were spotted stationed by the truck at around 3pm. However, the driver was not present.

The truck had multiple dents on its body, with the right rear light seemingly damaged and taped up.

Various items such as a cart, a backpack, clothing, and packed meals were also found inside the vehicle.

The truck was towed away by 4pm, Shin Min Daily News reported.

For voluntarily causing hurt to prevent a public servant from discharging his duty, one can be jailed up to seven years, and fined or caned.

For dangerous driving, one can be jailed up to 12 months, fined up to S$5,000 or both.

As for driving without a valid driving licence, one can be jailed up to three years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

