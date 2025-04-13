Man allegedly splashes bodily fluid at woman in Shanghai metro, tries to snatch phone when confronted

Man gets arrested after allegedly splashing bodily fluid at woman in Shanghai metro

A 41-year-old man in Shanghai, China, has been arrested after allegedly splashing bodily fluid on a woman on board the Metro Line 1.

The disturbing incident took place on Tuesday (8 Apr), and was partially captured in a video that quickly went viral on Weibo.

Woman breaks down in tears after confronting suspect

In the clip, the visibly shaken victim — dressed in a black long-sleeved top and leggings — can be heard sobbing as she confronts the man.

“You took off your pants and did this to me,” she says through tears. “Your zipper was open, sir!”

The man reaches out to the victim but the woman fends off the man’s attempts to touch her.

Another woman attempts to call the authorities, but the suspect tries to grab her phone in a clear attempt to avoid being reported.

She resists and continues to call the police as the man tries to walk away. Shortly after, the woman calling the authorities follows the man, seemingly trying not to lose sight of the offender.

Later in the clip, as the victim prepares to disembark the train, the camera captures a white substance on the back of her leggings — allegedly the bodily fluid thrown at her.

Offender placed under administrative detention

According to a statement by the Shanghai Public Security Bureau, the man, identified as Yao, was subdued by nearby passengers and later handed over to the police.

Authorities have since placed him under administrative detention, pending further investigation.

In response, Shanghai Metro Police vowed to crack down on sexual harassment and urged victims to come forward. They reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the rights and safety of all commuters, especially women.

The video has triggered widespread disgust online, with netizens slamming the perpetrator’s behaviour as “vile, shameless and sickening”.

Others applauded the courage of both the victim and the woman who tried to report the incident, calling both women brave.

