67-year-old man jailed for splashing urine on neighbours’ doors & assault in Choa Chu Kang

Man splashes urine on neighbours’ doors & assaults one, sentenced to 12 days in jail

A 67-year-old man who splashed urine on his neighbours’ doors and assaulted one of them during a dispute has been sentenced to 12 days in jail.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accused, 67-year-old Zhang Gui, lived at Block 536 Choa Chu Kang Street 51 when the incidents occurred.

He faced six charges under the Protection from Harassment Act, involving three of his neighbours.

Sprays foul-smelling substance from window

On the night of 20 Oct 2022, a neighbour saw Zhang spraying a foul-smelling substance from his window.

The odour led the neighbour to knock on Zhang’s door to address the issue, which quickly escalated into a heated argument.

During the altercation, Zhang attempted to kick the neighbour out by forcefully opening the iron gate.

The gate struck the neighbour’s face and body, causing injuries.

Splashes urine outside neighbours’ homes

In separate incidents on 26 Sept 2023 and 18 Oct 2023, Zhang, believing that vibrations from his walls were caused by his upstairs neighbour, filled a plastic bottle with urine.

He then placed the open bottle upside down outside the neighbour’s door, allowing the urine to spill.

Zhang also splashed urine outside another neighbour’s home on 18 October.

He mistakenly believed that this neighbour had splashed dirty water outside his unit, damaging his books, and retaliated by throwing urine at their door.

Man suffers from delusional disorder

The prosecution noted that Zhang’s delusional disorder contributed to his actions.

However, they argued that his limited awareness of his condition and failure to adhere to treatment made him unsuitable for compulsory psychiatric care.

As a result, they recommended a 12-day jail sentence, which the court upheld.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and aukidphumsirichat on Canva, for illustration purposes only.