Man in Netherlands sets himself & car on fire, gets arrested after being extinguished

Dutch police arrest man after he sets himself & car on fire in central Amsterdam

In a dramatic and terrifying scene, a man in Amsterdam set himself and his car on fire in a suspected suicide attempt near the National Monument in Dam Square, Amsterdam on Thursday (3 April) — sparking panic and confusion in one of the city’s busiest areas.

Photos shared by local media online showed how moments before the chaos erupted, a small red car was seen pulling up near the monument.

A minor explosion quickly followed, triggering thick plumes of smoke and visible flames shooting from the vehicle. Onlookers screamed and fled as police swarmed the area.

Police believe fire was set intentionally by driver

Police have since confirmed that CCTV footage shows the fire started after an explosion inside the car. They believe it was intentionally set by the driver in a suicide attempt.

“The fire on the Dam was sparked after an explosion in a car,” Amsterdam police wrote on X.

Miraculously, no bystanders were injured, despite many being nearby at the time of the explosion.

Passersby were seen fleeing as several police vehicles swiftly surrounded the burning car.

50-year-old driver arrested following chaos

Dramatic footage captured the moment the driver stumbled out of the burning car, his clothes engulfed in flames. Police officers immediately doused him with heavy foam before rushing him to the hospital.

The man, identified only as a 50-year-old Dutch citizen from the northern Netherlands, remains under police custody while receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained from the incident.

Authorities have declined to release his name.

“Detectives are keeping all scenarios open, but have strong suspicions that the man wanted to take his own life. He is suspected of arson,” the police said.

An AFP correspondent at the scene reported that police and explosives specialists were investigating the scorched vehicle, while authorities kept much of the central square restricted.

A witness interviewed by local broadcaster AT5 stated that she heard “a faint pop, not a full explosion,” before observing people dispersing.

“Then suddenly there was a loud bang and lots of black smoke,” she said.

“After that, I saw the man. Suddenly, he was on fire. It was unreal.”

Man randomly stabbed five people in same location last week

The incident comes just days after a Ukrainian man randomly stabbed five people near the square in central Amsterdam last week.

Dutch prosecutors said Tuesday (1 April) that the attack was carried out with terrorist intent.

