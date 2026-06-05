36-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident in Yishun, believed to have self-skidded

Passer-by seen performing CPR on motorcyclist involved in Yishun accident

A 36-year-old motorcyclist died on Wednesday (3 June) after being involved in an accident in Yishun, despite the efforts of passers-by who helped him.

Footage of the aftermath posted on TikTok showed a man performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the fallen rider.

Motorcyclist lies on road in Yishun after accident

According to another image in the same clip, the motorcycle lay on its side in front of a bus stop.

The motorcyclist lay on the road nearby, with paramedics attending to him.

An ambulance had also arrived on the scene.

OP says friend decided to stop & help

The original poster (OP) said in the clip that he was on the way to the gym with his friend when they came across the accident and saw “a lot of blood”.

His friend, who used to be a firefighter and had experience with such incidents, decided to see how he could help.

Thus, they made a “U-turn” to assist the victim.

OP lauds frontliners & those who helped

Later, the OP said he was “still shivering” and his whole body was “shaking” after the incident.

He thus had the “deepest respect” for frontliners who could handle such incidents calmly under a lot of pressure, as he didn’t know what to do himself.

He also lauded the civilians who came forward to help, adding in his caption:

Just a reminder for all of us to appreciate our frontliners, those who stepped forward to help, and to stay safe on the road.

Motorcyclist passes away after being sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 9.15am on 3 June.

It took place along Yishun Avenue 1 in the direction of Mandai Avenue, and involved a motorcycle that was believed to have self-skidded.

A 36-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 9.20am, told MS News that he was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

However, he subsequently passed away.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Motorcyclist dies after accident with trailer along BKE, driver assisting police investigations

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Featured image adapted from @syarizaffandi on TikTok.