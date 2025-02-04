Man in M’sia sets wife’s car on fire in middle of highway after dispute, passengers run out of car screaming

Man in Malaysia sets car on fire after allegedly fighting with wife

A man in Malaysia was caught on video setting his wife’s car on fire in the middle of a busy road after an alleged dispute.

The incident, which occurred on Monday (3 Feb) at Jalan Tebrau, Johor, has since gone viral after @shira_sharel shared footage on Instagram Threads.

Passenger flee after man pours petrol on car & sets it on fire

The video was recorded by a passerby and showed the man dousing the car with petrol before setting it ablaze.

Four passengers—three women and one man—were seen screaming as they frantically escaped the vehicle before the flames spread further. Fortunately, no one was injured.

According to Malay Mail, the police are now searching for a 25-year-old suspect in connection with the incident.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief Assistant Commissioner Police (ACP) Raub Selamat confirmed that a police report was filed at 1.33 am on Monday after the 28-second video clip went viral.

Suspect flees scene in own car

ACP Raub stated that the fire was allegedly triggered by a misunderstanding between the man and his wife at around 10.20pm.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a Toyota Vellfire after setting his wife’s vehicle ablaze and police are currently on the manhunt for the suspect. The victim suffered an estimated loss of RM90,000 (S$27,400).

Another video shared by the Facebook page Community Roda Johor – CRJ showed the aftermath, with the burnt car towed to the roadside near Columbia Asia Hospital.

Rescue officers were seen managing the wreckage.

Netizens expressed concern for motorists

Netizens expressed shock and concern over the dangerous act, particularly for nearby motorists. Many were relieved that the fire didn’t spread to other vehicles.

One user speculated whether the incident was a spur-of-the-moment reaction or a premeditated act, highlighting the recklessness of setting a car on fire in the middle of the road.

Another commenter suspected that infidelity might have been a factor, leading the suspect to act out emotionally.

Meanwhile, others sympathized with the wife and passengers, acknowledging the terror they must have experienced.

Police are continuing their investigation under Section 435 of the Penal Code.

