55-year-old man found dead in car along Upper Paya Lebar Road, no foul play suspected

Car that dead man was found in was parked for 2 days along Upper Paya Lebar Road

A man was found dead in a car after it was parked along the roadside for about two days.

The morbid discovery was made on Thursday (3 April) afternoon outside a bakery along Upper Paya Lebar Road.

Car parked at Paya Lebar covered with white sheet

A reader told Shin Min Daily News that the police had cordoned off part of the road, near the junction with Little Road.

It was observed that at least three police cars and a Crime Scene Investigation vehicle were at the scene.

A black Kia hatchback was also covered with a white sheet.

Police officers who were searching for evidence took out a waist pouch from the car and placed its contents on a white sheet.

In the pouch were various denominations of bank notes, including Bruneian notes.

Brown liquid flowing from mouth of dead man in car at Paya Lebar

An employee of a nearby business told Shin Min that he’d seen the car parked there went he went for a smoke on Wednesday (2 April) evening.

At the time, a man who seemed to be sleeping was seated in the driver’s seat.

He did not think too much about it until he saw the same car still parked there at 3pm the next day and wondered how someone could sleep for so long.

A deliveryman then said that the car had been parked at that spot for two days.

When they went to check on the driver, they saw brown liquid flowing from the corner of his mouth and called the police, who arrived in less than 10 minutes.

Relatives of the deceased look emotional when identifying the body

At about 6pm, two women and two men arrived at the scene.

They are believed to be relatives of the deceased.

When they identified the body, one of the women burst into tears while the two men looked emotional.

A hearse took the body away at about 7pm.

No foul play suspected: SPF

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 3.45pm on 3 April.

A 55-year-old man was found lying motionless in a car along 123 Upper Paya Lebar Road, it added.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected based on preliminary investigations.

Further police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.