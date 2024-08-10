55-year-old man found dead in car along North Bridge Rd was reported missing 1 day before

No foul play suspected after man found dead in car along North Bridge Road

A day after he went missing, a 55-year-old man was found dead in a car along North Bridge Road.

A photo of what appeared to be a dead body wrapped in a white sheet was posted in a Facebook group for private-hire drivers on Saturday (10 Aug).

Police officers and workers appeared to be in the process of moving the body for transport by a police hearse.

Body was lying next to white MPV

There was also a white car with its door open next to the body.

Another photo showed that the car was a white Toyota Alphard multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

It was parked in a carpark with the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) Building in the background.

55-year-old man went missing on 9 Aug

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they received a missing persons’ report at about 4pm on Friday (9 Aug).

The missing person was a 55-year-old man.

The same man was subsequently found unconscious in a car along 861 North Bridge Road — the address of North Bridge Road Market & Food Centre.

The carpark of the food centre is across the Rochor River from the ICA Building.

Man found dead at North Bridge Road on 10 Aug

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at North Bridge Road Market & Food Centre at about 1.30pm on 10 Aug.

This was the day after the 55-year-old man was reported missing.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

