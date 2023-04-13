65-Year-Old Man Found Dead Inside Vehicle At Yishun Carpark, No Foul Play Suspected

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Body Of 65-Year-Old Man Discovered In Yishun Carpark, Police Do Not Suspect Foul Play

On Wednesday (12 Apr) afternoon, a passer-by came across the dead body of a 65-year-old man in a blue car at a carpark in Yishun.

The police were called and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigations into the tragedy are ongoing, although authorities have ruled out foul play.

Passer-by discovers man dead in Yishun carpark

According to Shin Min Daily News, a passer-by, Mr Han, was at the outdoor carpark near Block 233 Yishun Street 21 at around 6pm on 12 Apr when he made the gruesome discovery.

The door of the vehicle was slightly ajar and the engine was off.

Suspecting that something was wrong, Mr Han called the police for help.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, police confirmed that they received an alert about the incident at 6.04pm on 12 Apr.

An SCDF paramedic then pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police added that based on preliminary investigations, they do not suspect foul play. Further investigations are still ongoing.

Man lived with elderly mother near scene

Shin Min Daily News later identified the deceased as Chen De Quan (transliterated from Mandarin), who lived near the scene with his elderly mother.

His younger brother told the Chinese daily that he may have died at 1pm that day.

He added that Mr Chen was diagnosed with heart problems when he was young, but he was in good health recently and had not experienced any symptoms of illnesses.

On the morning of 12 Apr, Mr Chen, who was self-employed, had packed food for his mother before heading out.

A picture by Shin Min Daily News shows Mr Chen’s mother in a wheelchair as she takes one last look at the body of her son.

Mr Chen’s brother said that he may have decided to rest in his car after going out to make deliveries.

However, they never expected that he would suddenly pass away like that.

MS News sends our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.