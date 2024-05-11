4 teens arrested for carrying weapons & shouting at each other at Sengkang HDB

4 teens caught with weapons in Sengkang

On Friday (10 May) morning, police officers reportedly arrested four teens for possessing weapons at an HDB block in Sengkang.

Witnesses claimed that prior to the arrest, the four boys confronted each other loudly in the area.

The police are currently investigating the incident.

A Shin Min Daily News reader informed the Chinese newspaper that there were multiple police cars at the void deck of Block 304A Anchorvale Link at about 8am on Friday (10 May).

Upon reaching the area, Shin Min Daily reporters saw at least four police vehicles near the HDB block and seven to eight officers conducting investigations.

Three teens were seen sitting on the ground and answering questions asked by the police officers. They appeared calm and even laughed among themselves at one point.

The fourth teenager sat separately from the trio and was accompanied by another officer.

At about 1pm, the four boys were taken into one of the police cars while officers lingered at the scene for a couple more hours.

Witnesses heard teens shouting at each other

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Ma, 70 — a nearby resident — said he recalled seeing police vehicles speeding past with their sirens in the morning.

He said that several teenagers were “causing trouble”, but did not know what the dispute was about.

Another witness the Chinese daily spoke to said the teenagers quarrelled at the void deck for a “long time”.

However, the conflict did not escalate into a fistfight — the boys merely shouted at each other.

The police confirmed with Shin Min Daily News that they were alerted to the incident at about 8.50am. An 18-year-old boy was arrested for possessing a weapon while a 16-year-old was arrested for criminal intimidation.

Two others, aged 13 and 15 respectively, were similarly arrested for possessing weapons.

Police officers also confiscated claw knives and e-cigarettes at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and SRX.