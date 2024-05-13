Photo of ex-speaker Tan Chuan-Jin appears in ad for S’pore ‘Masterclass In Leadership’

Photo & name of Tan Chuan-Jin used in ad for masterclass conducted by corporate training course provider

Nothing has been heard from former speaker of parliament Tan Chuan-Jin since he resigned last July over an inappropriate relationship with a fellow MP.

But after close to 10 months away from the spotlight, his photo has resurfaced on Facebook.

It appeared in an advertisement for a “Masterclass In Leadership” conducted by a local provider of corporate training courses.

Photo of Tan Chuan-Jin used in ad for masterclass

The Facebook post in question was uploaded by the SMF Centre of Corporate Learning (CCL) last Friday (10 May).

It encouraged people to sign up for a “Masterclass In Leadership” conducted over six sessions starting from 10 July.

Mr Tan’s photo, together with his full name, was used in the ad. However, it didn’t specify how he was connected to the course.

The post drew numerous reactions from netizens.

While the post was still up on Monday (13 May) evening, it had apparently been taken down later in the night.

Ad posted by corporate training and development centre

According to its website, the SMF CCL is affiliated with the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF), a trade federation that serves the manufacturing community. It has about 5,000 corporate members.

The SMF CCL is described as a corporate training and development centre that provides programmes focused on productivity improvement, manufacturing, thought leadership and personal development.

Its premises are located along Jalan Bukit Merah.

Tan Chuan-Jin had ‘inappropriate relationship’ with fellow MP

Mr Tan, together with Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui, resigned as MPs and from the People’s Action Party (PAP) on 17 July 2023.

In a press conference that same day, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong referred to an “inappropriate relationship” between Mr Tan and Ms Cheng, which came to his attention in 2020.

Mr Tan, 55, was married with two children at the time.

It was thus agreed that Mr Tan had to resign immediately.

Tan Chuan-Jin deactivated social media accounts

After news of his resignation broke, Mr Tan seemingly deactivated all his social media accounts, with his Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter accounts going dark.

If he’s appearing at the SMF CCL masterclass in some capacity, it would be his first public appearance since his resignation.

MS News has reached out to SMF CCL for more information.

Leon Perera joining discussion at bookshop on 20 May

Coincidentally, former Workers’ Party (WP) MP Leon Perera, who also resigned after admitting to an affair with fellow WP member Nicole Seah, will be making a public appearance on 20 May.

He will be joining a discussion about Singapore’s elections and state of politics at an independent bookshop.

The event is already at maximum capacity.

Read also: Ex-Workers’ Party MP Leon Perera joining discussion about elections & ‘state of S’pore politics’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SMF Centre for Corporate Learning on Facebook.