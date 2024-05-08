Ex-Workers’ Party MP Leon Perera joining discussion about elections & ‘state of S’pore politics’

Leon Perera to join discussion about Singapore elections & politics

Leon Perera, former Member of Parliament (MP) and Workers’ Party (WP) member, will be joining a discussion about Singapore’s elections and state of politics.

The event will take place at independent bookshop Book Bar on 20 May.

According to the organisers, the complimentary event is reserved for its Supporters and Patrons.

Only 40 spots available for discussion involving Leon Perera

On 3 May, Singapore-based digital magazine Jom published a newsletter announcing details of a “fireside chat” with former MP Leon Perera. The independent magazine covers local topics such as politics, society, technology.

It highlighted that from 6pm to 8pm on 20 May, Mr Perera will be involved in a closed-door discussion regarding Singapore’s upcoming General Elections (GE).

Noting that there are only 40 spots available for his event, the magazine urged those interested to sign up quickly.

Only its Supporters and Patrons, however, are able to access the event. The monthly plans are priced at S$25 per month for Supporters and S$950 per year for Patrons.

Individuals invited to send questions for Mr Perera to answer

The magazine also promoted Mr Perera’s event on its Instagram page on Tuesday (7 May).

The caption read: “Join us in conversation with Leon Perera as we discuss the state of Singapore politics, the next General Elections and more.”

It also invited individuals to send him questions to answer via Jom’s email address.

Particularly, one of the example questions posed was about Mr Perera’s feelings towards WP’s prospects in the next GE.

In July last year, a clip of Mr Perera and fellow ex-WP member Nicole Seah holding hands went viral on social media. Both parties have spouses and children of their own.

After confirming the allegations, Mr Perera and Ms Seah resigned from the party.

Mr Perera is currently serving as Chairman of Spire Group, a financial advisor company he founded in 2000.

“He continues to be involved in civil society, holding fast to the view that political balance and pluralism are necessary for our country’s progress,” Jom said in its post.

MS News has reached out to Jom for more information.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Leon Perera on Facebook and Google Maps.