Customers continue eating ramen at famous restaurant in Tokyo despite ongoing fire

On 28 May, fire broke out at a famous ramen store in Kabukicho district in Shinjuku, Tokyo. Amidst the growing amount of smoke, customers remained seated and continued eating ramen despite the ongoing fire.

Eventually, the staff asked customers to evacuate and authorities were called to put out the blaze. Fans who waited in line to have a bowl, even amidst the smoke and fire, had to wait a bit longer for their bowl of ramen.

Ramen Jiro is a famous ramen chain in Japan. Known for their piles of beansprouts and thick-cut chashu pork, fans of the chain, who are also called Jirorians, would form massive queues in front its restaurants for a bowl of noodles.

But on 28 May, things got a little more heated for the fans of this Japanese ramen chain.

A small fire had erupted in the small store of its Kabukicho branch, in Shinjuku, Tokyo. However, even as smoke filled the restaurant, the 15-or-so customers inside remained seated and continued to slurp the famous noodles.

In an interview with Japanese media, one customer even described things as being business as usual despite the ongoing blaze.

Everyone safely evacuated

As the blaze grew bigger, the staff eventually asked the customers to evacuate and the authorities were then called in to put out the fire.

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident, although plenty of Jirorians were left saddened that they were unable to enjoy their favourite bowl of ramen that day.

One customer, who had travelled from Nagano prefecture, to try the famous ramen but was unable to due to the blaze, was quoted saying: “I was looking forward to it. I was so close.”

Japanese authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, with initial suspicions that it was ignited by the oil used by the restaurant.

