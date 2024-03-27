Dignity Kitchen raising funds to continue providing free meals to seniors after restaurant fire

Dignity Kitchen seeking donations to continue providing free meals to seniors

Last month, the premises of Dignity Kitchen, a restaurant in Boon Keng, was damaged after a fire that was suspected to be an act of mischief.

It later launched a campaign to raise funds for restoration works.

Now, it is appealing for more donations, this time to support its programme that provides free meals to the elderly on weekdays.

Dignity Kitchen provided free meals to seniors as part of initiative

Project Dignity, the social enterprise behind Dignity Kitchen, recently launched a Give.Asia campaign to raise funds for their ‘Pay-It-Forward’ programme.

As part of the initiative, the restaurant distributes meals to seniors every Monday to Friday at 4pm.

Long queues would frequently be seen outside its premises on Boon Keng Road as people waited to collect their food.

Unfortunately, Dignity Kitchen had to close down after a blaze on 13 Feb which caused severe damage to the property.

Despite these circumstances, Project Dignity wants to keep the programme going — but it needs the public’s help.

According to the campaign page, ‘Pay-It-Forward’ began as a way of ensuring that elderly community members would have their daily meals taken care of.

It also encouraged them to go out for some exercise and fresh air, as well as to socialise with others in the line with them.

“We started with 50 packets of meals and have grown to almost 100 packets,” said Project Dignity, adding that they were grateful for the sponsors who contributed to the cause.

Restaurant aims to raise S$30,000

However, their funds are running low, especially with Dignity Kitchen’s repair and restoration works still underway.

Therefore, Project Dignity needs help so that its ‘Pay-It-Forward’ initiative can keep going forward.

At the time of writing, the Give.Asia campaign has managed to raise about S$24,000 out of its S$30,000 goal.

“We will keep on cooking and distributing healthy meals as long as we can,” declared Project Dignity.

To donate, you may visit its Give.Asia fundraising page.

Featured image adapted from Give.Asia.

